Two veterans get French Open wild cards

Two veterans get French Open wild cards

May 13, 2025 20:22 IST

Richard Gasquet embraces Stanislas Wawrinka

IMAGE: Richard Gasquet and Stanislas Wawrinka. Photograph: Tony O'Brien/Action Images/Reuters

Former champion Stan Wawrinka has received a wild card entry for this year’s French Open, granting him a spot in the main draw of the Grand Slam at Roland Garros, organisers said on Tuesday.

Switzerland's 40-year-old three-times major champion, who has been battling back from a series of injuries, has dropped to 132 in the ATP rankings.

He won the title in Paris in 2015.

 

French veteran Richard Gasquet was also among eight men given wild-card entries.

The 38-year-old Frenchman, who reached a career-best ranking of No. 7 back in 2007, will be playing his final tournament in Paris.

Gasquet has never won a grand slam but he claimed 16 Tour titles and was a member of the France team that won the 2017 Davis Cup.

The French Open will be held from May 25-June 8.

French Open wild cards:

Women's singles (main draw)

Destanee Aiava, Australia

Loïs Boisson, France.

Elsa Jacquemot, France.

Léolia Jeanjean, France.

Iva Jovic, United States.

Chloé Paquet, France.

Diane Parry, France.

Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah, France.

Men's singles (main draw)

Terence Atmane, France.

Arthur Cazaux, France.

Richard Gasquet, France.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France.

Emilio Nava, United States.

Valentin Royer, France.

Tristan Schoolkate, Australia.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland.

AGENCIES
