News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Former World pole vault champion Barber dies at 29

Former World pole vault champion Barber dies at 29

January 19, 2024 09:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shawn Barber, the Canadian record holder and 2015 World champion in pole vault, died of medical complications. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Shawn Barber, the Canadian record holder and 2015 World champion in pole vault, has died at the age of 29.

Barber's agent Paul Doyle confirmed to Reuters that he died Wednesday at home in Kirkwood, Texas of medical complications.

 

"More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself," Doyle said on Thursday. "It's tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age."

Barber claimed gold at the 2015 Pan American Games and weeks later, the then 21-year-old upset a field including silver medallist Raphael Holzdeppe of Germany and favourite Renaud Lavillenie, who won bronze, in capturing the world title in Beijing.

Barber's best jump of 6.0 metres set on January 15, 2016 is still the Canadian record. He also competed at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Barber first competed in pole vault at the age of seven, shattering the US high school record by more than a foot before winning back-to-back NCAA indoor titles for the University of Akron in 2014 and '15 and then the 2015 NCAA outdoor title.

The vaulter held dual citizenship as his father George, his coach for most of his life, was born in Kincardine, northwest of Toronto. When he was first named to a Canadian team he said he chose to compete for Canada to follow in his dad's footsteps.

Barber is survived by his father, mother Ann, and brother David.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
The Rafa-Federer reunion!
The Rafa-Federer reunion!
Blinkova shocks Rybakina with 42-point thriller!
Blinkova shocks Rybakina with 42-point thriller!
'What a rollercoaster!'
'What a rollercoaster!'
No handshakes as Sabalenka downs Ukraine's Tsurenko
No handshakes as Sabalenka downs Ukraine's Tsurenko
What's Sania Mirza Hinting At?
What's Sania Mirza Hinting At?
'New Investors Won't Digest Such Falls'
'New Investors Won't Digest Such Falls'
Indian Police Force Review
Indian Police Force Review

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

SEE: Dhoni Steals Show At Hockey Game

SEE: Dhoni Steals Show At Hockey Game

One World One Family: Sachin returns to cricket field

One World One Family: Sachin returns to cricket field

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances