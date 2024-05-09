News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Molestation case: Bengal Guv shows Raj Bhavan footage to people

Molestation case: Bengal Guv shows Raj Bhavan footage to people

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 09, 2024 16:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the backdrop of a woman employee of Raj Bhavan levelling molestation charges against him, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday showed CCTV footage of the premises of May 2 to common people.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. Photograph: ANI Photo

Footage from two CCTV cameras at the main (north) gate from around 5.30 pm of May 2 were shown to a few people at the Central Marble Hall on the ground floor of Raj Bhavan.

A contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging that she was molested by Bose in the governor's house on April 24 and May 2.

 

Bose had on Wednesday said he would show the footage to common people, barring 'politician' Mamata Banerjee and 'her' police.

In the over an hour-long footage, the woman, dressed in blue jeans and top, was seen going to the police outpost, with a large number of policemen deployed on Raj Bhavan premises for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi had on May 2 stayed the night at Raj Bhavan, before addressing three political rallies in West Bengal on May 3.

A Raj Bhavan official said, "At least 92 people mailed or called us up, expressing their willingness to see the CCTV footage. However, only a few turned up. The intention was to let people judge the incident."

One of the visitors, who identified himself as Professor Tushar Kanti Mukherjee, said he saw the footage and could not find any abnormality in the behaviour of the woman.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bengal Governor asks staff to ignore police summons
Bengal Governor asks staff to ignore police summons
TMC lodges complaint with EC against Bengal guv
TMC lodges complaint with EC against Bengal guv
Bengal guv opens 'Peace Home' for Sandeshkhali women
Bengal guv opens 'Peace Home' for Sandeshkhali women
The Sanju Samson journey: Kerala's own cult hero
The Sanju Samson journey: Kerala's own cult hero
New York Cricket stadium ready for India-Pak clash
New York Cricket stadium ready for India-Pak clash
Haryana crisis: Chautala seeks 'immediate' floor test
Haryana crisis: Chautala seeks 'immediate' floor test
Will KL Rahul step down from LSG captaincy?
Will KL Rahul step down from LSG captaincy?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Raj Bhavan staffer accuses Bengal guv of molestation

Raj Bhavan staffer accuses Bengal guv of molestation

Abuse case: WB guv won't show CCTV footage to Mamata

Abuse case: WB guv won't show CCTV footage to Mamata

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances