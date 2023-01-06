News
Former Grand Slam champion Barty announces pregnancy

Former Grand Slam champion Barty announces pregnancy

Last updated on: January 06, 2023 18:44 IST
Ashleigh Barty's Instagram post

IMAGE: Ashleigh Barty's Instagram post.

Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty said on Friday she is pregnant with her first child, 12 months on from her triumph at the Melbourne Park major.

 

Three-times Grand Slam champion Barty, who married longtime partner Garry Kissick last year, said in an Instagram post that 2023 was "set to be the biggest year yet" with a picture of her dog alongside a pair of baby shoes.

"We're so excited for our new adventure," added Barty, who will be at the January 16-29 Australian Open mentoring local hope Olivia Gadecki.

Former world number one Barty called time on her career last March, shortly after she ended her country's 44-year wait for a home champion at the Australian Open.

Ash Barty

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

