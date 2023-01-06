News
PIX: City win at Chelsea to narrow gap with Arsenal

January 06, 2023 08:20 IST
IMAGE: Manchester City's players celebrate after Riyad Mahrez scored the winning goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on Thursday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Second-half substitute Riyad Mahrez earned Manchester City a 1-0 win at Chelsea on Thursday to move to within five points of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League.

 

Mahrez got on the end of a perfectly placed cross from fellow sub Jack Grealish in the 63rd minute after 2022 champions City upped the tempo following a lacklustre first half from the visitors.

IMAGE: Riyad Mahrez got on the end of a perfectly placed cross from fellow sub Jack Grealish in the 63rd minute. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Graham Potter's Chelsea, stranded in unaccustomed 10th place after some poor performances and a series of injuries, suffered more bad luck, losing former City forward Raheem Sterling and US international Christian Pulisic to injury within the first 22 minutes.

Their replacements and later young subs fought hard against a powerful City side and had some bright moments with 19-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka hitting the post in the first half but could not get past an experienced defence.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
