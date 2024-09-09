PIX: Ronaldo Rocks; Spain Thump Switzerland

Ronaldo strikes late to give Portugal win over Scotland

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the winner for Portugal against Scotland in the Nations League - League A - Group 1 match in Lisbon, on Sunday. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Portugal substitute Cristiano Ronaldo struck a late winner as his side came from a goal down to beat Scotland 2-1 and continue their strong start to the Nations League on Sunday.



After Bruno Fernandes had fired in Portugal's equaliser, Ronaldo pounced in the 88th minute for his 901st career goal.



Scotland were given hope of a first win against Portugal since 1980 as they took a shock lead through Scott McTominay's bullet header in the seventh minute.



But the visitors ended up with nothing to show for their efforts as 39-year-old Ronaldo again delivered for his country.



"The influence is always the same, regardless of whether he starts on the bench or not," Fernandes, who played his 600th career game, said of his former Manchester United team mate.



"Everyone who came on made the difference. Cristiano has a goal, today he scored 901 and now he's on his way to a thousand, which is what he wants."

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo scored his 901st career goal. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Portugal lead League A Group 1 with six points after they started with a victory over Croatia, who are second on three following a 1-0 win against Poland on Sunday. Scotland have suffered two defeats, both of them to late goals.



The Scots arrived in Lisbon still stinging from a 3-2 home defeat by Poland but the travelling Tartan Army were soon in full voice in the Estadio da Luz as former Manchester United midfielder McTominay arrived at the back post to power home a superb cross by Kenny McLean.



Portugal responded to lay siege to Scotland's goal but keeper Angus Gunn made a string of saves, one a world class effort to keep out Rafael Leao's low drive.



The hosts had 15 goal attempts before the break but were left frustrated as Scotland dug deep to protect their lead.



Gunn was beaten in the 54th minute though as the ball was pulled back to Fernandes whose shot was well-struck but probably should have been kept out by the Scotland keeper.



Portugal seemed to have run out of steam but found another gear late on with Joao Felix twice being denied by superb Gunn saves and Ronaldo heading against the inside of the post.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal in the 88th minute with a simple tap-in from a wicked delivery by Nuno Mendes. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Inevitably, however, Ronaldo stole the limelight with a simple tap-in from a wicked delivery by Nuno Mendes.



Scotland looked crestfallen as they soaked up another late disappointment in a winless run of eight competitive matches.



What is more they have conceded in the 85th minute or later in five of their last six games in all competitions.



"Obviously disappointed -- it looked for a long period that we'd get something from the game," Scotland manager Steve Clarke said. "The effort and the quality the players put in, they deserved to get something."



Spain thump Switzerland in the rain





IMAGE: Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring Spain's second goal against Switzerland. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Spain's Fabian Ruiz scored twice as his 10-man side defeated Switzerland 4-1 in the pouring rain in Geneva to earn their first victory in Nations League A Group Four on Sunday and inflict a second successive defeat on the hosts.



Euro 2024 winners Spain had been held to a dour 0-0 draw by Serbia in their pool opener but found their groove in a quick start at the Stade de Geneve as Joselu and Ruiz had them 2-0 up inside 13 minutes.



A red card for Spain defender Robin Le Normand after 20 minutes was a setback and brought Switzerland into the game as Zeki Amdouni pulled a goal back before halftime.



But as the Swiss pressed for an equaliser late on, Ruiz netted his second and Ferran Torres also got on the scoresheet as Spain hit the hosts with lightning counter-attacks.



"If there's one thing I like to boast about, it's the pride I've always felt for this team," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said. "When these circumstances happen, one feels more proud.



"With 10 men we have been able to interpret the game in a masterful way. I am very proud of this team and every day we see that we continue to grow and that we can improve."

IMAGE: Fabian Ruiz beats Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to score Spain's third goal. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Spain led inside four minutes when 17-year-old Lamine Yamal lifted a deft cross for Joselu to head home.



The visitors doubled their advantage in a lively opening as Nico Williams’ initial shot was parried by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and the ball fell to Fabian Ruiz, who lashed his shot into the back of the net.



Spain were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Breel Embolo was held back by Le Normand as the striker threatened to race clear and the Spaniard was handed a straight red card by referee Irfan Peljto.



After Amdouni’s free-kick crashed back off the crossbar, the forward did find the back of the net five minutes before halftime as he turned the ball home from close range.



Spain made the points safe with a third goal on the break as Torres was set free and his cross was finished by Ruiz into the far corner. Torres then scored a fourth himself to add further gloss to the comfortable victory.



"The goals we conceded were unnecessary," Swiss defender Manuel Akanji said. "There were communication errors, and the goals came too easily. When we were 2-0 down, we did well. They had a lot of trouble defending Breel.



"In the second half, we didn't do all the good things we did in the first half. We ran into counter-attacks and were punished. Overall, we didn't do enough."



Modric lifts Croatia to win over Poland





IMAGE: Luka Modric celebrates winning the Nations League match against Poland. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric scored early in the second half to secure a 1-0 home win over Poland in their Nations League A Group 1 clash on Sunday.



Modric, who turns 39 on Monday, sealed the win in the 52nd minute with an expertly executed free kick from the edge of the box that sailed just under the bar.



Croatia pressed from the start, having been beaten 2-1 by Portugal in their Nations League opener on Thursday, but despite early chances for Duje Caleta-Car and Modric the game was goalless at the break.

The visitors barely threatened Croatia's box for the majority of the game and home goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic only had to intervene following halftime to deny Nicola Zalewski from Poland's first attempt on goal out of two in total.



Strikers Igor Matanovic and Robert Lewandowski hit the bar for Croatia and Poland respectively later in the second half.



Portugal, who came from a goal down to beat Scotland 2-1 in their match, top the group with six points ahead of second-placed Croatia and Poland in third, both with three points.