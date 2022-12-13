When Fans Cried, Cheered, Celebrated

Fans watching the games at the stadium and on televisions the world over have made the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 even more memorable.

IMAGE: A Senegal fan in the stands before the Senegal-Netherlands match at the Al Thumama stadium, November 21, 2022. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

IMAGE: Japan fans outside the stadium before the Germany-Japan match at the Khalifa international stadium, November 23, 2022. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Costa Rican fans before the Spain-Costa Rica match at the Al Thumama stadium, November 23, 2022. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

IMAGE: A Cameroon fan before the Switzerland-Cameroon match at the Al Janoub stadium, November 24, 2022. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

IMAGE: A South Korean fan before the Uruguay-South Korea match at the Education City stadium, November 24, 2022. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: England fans watch the England-United States match at the Boxpark Wembley in London, November 25, 2022. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

IMAGE: A Saudi Arabian fan with a replica World Cup trophy inside the stadium before the Poland-Saudi Arabia match at the Education City stadium, November 26, 2022. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: An Argentina fan celebrates after the Argentina-Mexico match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 26, 2022. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: A South Korean fan looks dejected after the South Korea-Ghana match at the Education City stadium, November 28, 2022. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: A Uruguay fan watch the Portugal-Uruguay match in Montevideo, Uruguay, November 28, 2022. Photograph: Andres Cuenca Olaondo/Reuters

IMAGE: England fans celebrate at the Boxpark Wembley in London after Marcus Rashford scores a third goal during the England-Wales match, November 29, 2022. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

IMAGE: A Mexico fan in Mexico City grimaces during the Mexico-Saudi Arabia match, November 30, 2022. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

