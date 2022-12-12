Morocco Ya India, Ma Ma Hoti Hain!

Excitement hit the Al Thumama stadium as the Moroccans wheeled away in celebration after Morocco became the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final after dumping out Portugal.

Rushing on the field of play to congratulate her son was Sofiane Boufal's mother.

Head Coach Walid Regragui's mother Fatima was there too, raining kisses on her son after the game.

IMAGE: Sofiane Boufal celebrates with his mother. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Boufal and his mother couldn't stop dancing.

IMAGE: Coach Walid Regragui celebrates with his mother. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: Morocco's Yassine Bounou celebrates the team's victory with his son. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Yassine Bounou will be a hero for the Moroccans forever. The 31 year old ensured Morocco kept a fourth clean sheet in five matches, pulling off a number of great saves.

The Sevilla goalkeeper was a busy man in the goal, but once the match was over, he was seen bonding with his son.