Rediff.com  » Sports » Tributes pour in as Messi lays claim to the GOAT

Tributes pour in as Messi lays claim to the GOAT

By Rediff Sport
December 19, 2022 02:10 IST
Argentina's Messi celebrates with the World Cup after the award ceremony

IMAGE: Argentina's Messi celebrates with the World Cup after the award ceremony. Photograph: FIFA World Cup/Twitter

Argentina came out on top over France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at Lusail by 4-2 on penalties after both teams finished 3-3 at extra time.

This is Argentina's third World Cup title. Here are some famous reactions to Lionel Messi and Argentina lifting the World Cup.

We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv. Now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!! said Shah Rukh Khan.

 

Serena Williams: Ok, if I have a heart attack it’s cause I’m watching this #FIFAWorldCup

Sachin Tendulkar: Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign. Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this.

Gary Neville tweeted: The best football match I’ve ever seen!

Shubman Gill bowing to the tv with Messi's pic on it

IMAGE: Shubman Gill bowing to the tv with Messi's pic on it. Photograph: Shubman Gill/Twitter

Shubman Gill: The GREATEST of all time Leo Messi. SIIIIIIUUUUUUU

Sunil Chetri: This is the best game of football I've ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi.

