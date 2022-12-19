News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » French fans left down in the Bleus

French fans left down in the Bleus

December 19, 2022 00:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

France fans look dejected after the final

IMAGE: France fans look dejected after the final. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Dismayed French soccer fans stared blankly at television screens in bars and lounges around the nation after Argentina snatched a penalty shootout victory in Sunday's World Cup final.

In the packed Belushi sports bar in Paris, some stood still, shaking their heads in disbelief at a match that was all Argentina for the first 80 minutes before a Kylian Mbappe-led comeback left the French thinking they might steal an unlikely win.

"It's so disappointing. We came back and believed we could do it," said supporter Romain Cyne as a small group of Argentines nearby celebrated their victory on penalties after a 3-3 draw during normal and extra time.

 

The French had seen little reason to cheer, their team struggling to get a shot on goal, at 2-0 down, before Mbappe in the 80th minute stroked home a penalty and then moments later found the back of the net again, hitting a dropping ball first time, to draw 2-2 in normal time.

Shouts of "Allez les Bleus" (Go on the Blues) rang out in the Belushi and beer was hurled into the air after the 23-year-old Mbappe had forced the game into extra time.

The game again looked to be Argentina's after Lionel Messi bundled the ball over the line in the 108th minute before another Mbappe penalty in the 118th minute granted the French another reprieve and sent the finale to spot kicks.

This time, Argentina made no mistakes.

"We woke up too late. We showed a real strength of character but when you get to penalties it's 50-50," said disappointed French fan Jordan Tambutte.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who watched the match from the stands, later consoled Mbappe on the pitch.

"'Les Bleus' let us dream," the president tweeted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC PIX: Qatar World Cup closing ceremony
FIFA WC PIX: Qatar World Cup closing ceremony
PIX: Fans throng Lusail Stadium ahead of FIFA WC final
PIX: Fans throng Lusail Stadium ahead of FIFA WC final
Brook's ton gives Eng narrow lead on day two
Brook's ton gives Eng narrow lead on day two
Mbappe is second person with a WC final hat-trick
Mbappe is second person with a WC final hat-trick
FIFA WC: Argentina and Messi are World Champions
FIFA WC: Argentina and Messi are World Champions
Maha BJP chief says Fadnavis should become CM
Maha BJP chief says Fadnavis should become CM
J'khand woman's chopped body found, husband held
J'khand woman's chopped body found, husband held

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Mbappe is second person with a WC final hat-trick

Mbappe is second person with a WC final hat-trick

FIFA WC: Argentina and Messi are World Champions

FIFA WC: Argentina and Messi are World Champions

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances