IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

France forward Kylian Mbappe became the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. After a lacklustre first half, he dragged his team back from the brink of defeat against Argentina in extra time on Sunday, leaving both teams tied at 3-3

before going to penalties.

England's Geoff Hurst was the first player to score three goals in a final when they beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time in 1966.