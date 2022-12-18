Football fever hits the Indian cricket team

IMAGE: India's KL Rahul plays football during a net session. Photograph: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

Defending champions France will lock horns against two-time champions Argentina for the coveted FIFA World Cup 2022 crown. The world is divided in supporting both teams and so is the Indian cricket team.

After wrapping up the fifth and final day of the first Test in Chattogram on Sunday, the Indian team will relax and enjoy the World Cup final played between the two giants.

"I don't know who is really an Argentina or a France supporter so we will just enjoy the game today. We will all watch the game together and we will have a good meal and watch the game and like I said five days of time is really very tiring."

"So, just going to enjoy tonight's game and it's a final of a World Cup," said India's stand-in Test captain KL Rahul in the post-match press conference.

The Indian cricket team loves football and they play the sport to warm up ahead of their net practice sessions, as well as a warm-up before the start of a match.

"We all love football and most of you must have seen, we are already playing football. I don't know most of the guys on the team whichever team we were supporting are all out already. So, there were few Brazil fans, there were few England fans," said KL Rahul.

The Indian players were engrossed in the ODI series followed by the first Test match which just got over in Bangladesh today and therefore, could not follow the FIFA World Cup closely now after winning the first Test match they are going to be relaxed and enjoy the final between the two giants Argentina and France.

"Even back in the rooms, FIFA was big early on and now boys are relaxed a little bit and there are other priorities."

"So, it will be interesting to watch the game today so we will be divided a little bit and that's what makes sports watching fun right, it will be fun," explained KL Rahul.