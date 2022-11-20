FIFA World Cup: The Tallest Player In Qatar

IMAGE: Dutch goalkeeper Andreis Noppert stands at 203 cms. Photograph: FIFA World Cup/Twitter

Who doesn't remember England's Peter Crouch? At the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the gangly English forward had garnered attention for his robotic celebrations and his height -- 6ft 7 inches!

16 years later at the Qatar FIFA World Cup, we've got another towering personality.

'The Netherlands' Andries Noppert, Standing at 203cm, he's the tallest player at the #FIFAWorldCup,' FIFA posted on their Twitter page.

The 28 year old is the second-choice 'keeper named in the Dutch squad and it will be interesting to see if Coach Louis van Gaal decides to give Noppert some World Cup game time!

***

Ecuador mints commemorative coin to mark World Cup participation

IMAGE: The coins made out of silver have a ball and the Ecuadorean coat of arms. They are also engraved with the word un Sucre, Ecuador's currency before officially using the dollar in its economy in 2000. Photograph: Banco Central Ec/Twitter

The Central Bank of Ecuador has minted a commemorative coin to mark the South American country's participation in the Qatar World Cup.

As a tribute to the Ecuador national team's fourth appearance in the World Cup finals, about 1,500 units of the special coin will be available in the cities of Quito, Guayaquil and Cuenca.

The coins made out of silver have a ball and the Ecuadorean coat of arms. They are also engraved with the word 'un Sucre', Ecuador's currency before officially using the dollar in its economy in 2000.

The reverse side features the Qatar World Cup logo, symbolising the unity of the 32 teams taking part in the global showpiece tournament.

Ecuador are stacked in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Senegal and The Netherlands.