Qatar to ban alcohol at FIFA World Cup?

IMAGE: Beer maker Budweiser is a major FIFA World Cup sponsor. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Just a few days back it seemed like FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar, which has strict controls on alcohol, would relax their laws for the football extravaganza as consuming alcohol in public places is illegal in the Gulf country.

It was reported by Reuters that major World Cup sponsor Budweiser has exclusive rights to sell beer at the finals and will serve its products at the 40,000 capacity FIFA Fan Fest in central Doha's Al Bidda Park.

The beer maker would also serve beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each stadium.

But it is now being reported that Qatar are now seeking a complete ban of beer from the stadiums. This comes two days before the kickoff of the Qatar World Cup, the first to be hosted in a Middle Eastern nation.

According to reports, Qatar will only sell non-alcoholic beverages at the World Cup and that in turn creates a massive problem for FIFA.

FIFA will now have some answering to do to World Cup sponsor Budweiser with whom commercial agreements have been signed.

FIFA will be left red-faced if this goes through as this is not the first time that Qatar has made the football world governing body to cow down to it.

Qatar had also asked FIFA to change the dates of the opening ceremony. The opening ceremony was originally to be held before Qatar's match on November 21 against Ecuador but the hosts Qatar will now make their World Cup debut against Ecuador at 1900 local time after an opening ceremony at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.

This means, the Group A match between Senegal and Netherlands, originally scheduled to be the tournament opener, has been pushed back by six hours from 1300 local time on Nov. 21 to the 1900 slot vacated by Qatar v Ecuador. England's Group B match with Iran and the United States` opener against Wales, which are also scheduled for Nov. 21, remain unaffected by the change.