Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA World Cup PIX: Uruguay denied by stoic South Korea

FIFA World Cup PIX: Uruguay denied by stoic South Korea

November 24, 2022 21:40 IST
IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup Group H match played between Uruguay and South Korea at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Thursday

Uruguay's Sergio Rochet (2 from left) and Diego Godin defend an attempt by South Korea's Uijo Hwang

IMAGE: Uruguay's Sergio Rochet (2 from left) and Diego Godin defend an attempt by South Korea's Uijo Hwang. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Uruguay defender Diego Godin and midfielder Federico Valverde both hit the woodwork as the South Americans were held to a 0-0 draw by South Korea in their opening World Cup Group H game on Thursday.

 

Wearing a black mask to protect a facial fracture, Son Heung-min started for the South Koreans, yet it was team mate Hwang Ui-jo who came closest to breaking the deadlock, but he scooped his shot over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

South Korea's Hwang In-beom and Jung Woo-young in action with Uruguay's Edinson Cavani 

IMAGE: South Korea's Hwang In-beom and Jung Woo-young in action with Uruguay's Edinson Cavani. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

The best chance of a pulsating first half fell to Uruguay captain Godin, whose glancing header from a corner hit the foot of the left-hand post just before the break.

Valverde fired a stinging shot in the final minute of regulation time that hit the top of the post as the two sides battled to a stalemate in front of a crowd of 41,663, with group rivals Portugal set to meet Ghana later in the evening.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
