PIX: Masked Son rises at the FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: Korea Republic fans with a placard for their talisman prior to the FIFA World Cup Group H match against Uruguay at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Thursday. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

South Korea's talisman Hueng-min Son was in the starting XI for their FIFA World Cup opener against Uruguay on Thursday.

23 days after suffering a fracture around his left eye, Son started for South Korea against Uruguay.

IMAGE: South Korea's Heung-min Son is challenged by Uruguay's Darwin Nunez. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Tottenham Hotspur star played with a protective mask.

IMAGE: A Son fan at Education City Stadium. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

And there was no dearth of support for the most popular player from South Korea as fans came out, armed with placards, displaying their love for their attacking superstar.