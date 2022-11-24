News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Masked Son rises at the FIFA World Cup

PIX: Masked Son rises at the FIFA World Cup

By Rediff Sports
Last updated on: November 24, 2022 20:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Korea Republic fans with a placard for their talisman prior to the FIFA World Cup Group H match against Uruguay at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Thursday

IMAGE: Korea Republic fans with a placard for their talisman prior to the FIFA World Cup Group H match against Uruguay at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Thursday. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

South Korea's talisman Hueng-min Son was in the starting XI for their FIFA World Cup opener against Uruguay on Thursday.

 

23 days after suffering a fracture around his left eye, Son started for South Korea against Uruguay. 

South Korea's Heung-min Son is challenged by Uruguay's Darwin Nunez 

IMAGE: South Korea's Heung-min Son is challenged by Uruguay's Darwin Nunez. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Tottenham Hotspur star played with a protective mask.

A Son fan at Education City Stadium 

IMAGE: A Son fan at Education City Stadium. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

And there was no dearth of support for the most popular player from South Korea as fans came out, armed with placards, displaying their love for their attacking superstar. 

Son fans throng the stadium

IMAGE: Son fans throng the stadium. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC: Shaqiri still key to Swiss hopes
FIFA WC: Shaqiri still key to Swiss hopes
FIFA WC: Song sings praises for little brother Embolo
FIFA WC: Song sings praises for little brother Embolo
Swiss coach lauds team's 'mature performance'
Swiss coach lauds team's 'mature performance'
FIFA WC: Poland knows its do or die against Saudi
FIFA WC: Poland knows its do or die against Saudi
Assam petroleum workers stop fuel supply to Meghalaya
Assam petroleum workers stop fuel supply to Meghalaya
Jama Masjid revokes order barring women after outrage
Jama Masjid revokes order barring women after outrage
Budget: What exporters want from Sitharaman
Budget: What exporters want from Sitharaman

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

WC PIX: Embolo fires Swiss to narrow win over Cameroon

WC PIX: Embolo fires Swiss to narrow win over Cameroon

WC: Embolo stoic after goal against his birth nation

WC: Embolo stoic after goal against his birth nation

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances