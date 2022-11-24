News
FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: Switzerland vs Cameroon

November 24, 2022 16:55 IST
Spirited Cameroon hold Switzerland 0-0 at half-time

Switzerland

IMAGE: Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka competes for a header against Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon. hotograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Cameroon displayed great heart in the group G match against Switzerland at the Al-Janoub Stadium as they held their opponents to end the first half at 0-0.

The odds were pitted against Cameroon ranked 43rd in the FIFA rankings as they faced their European opponents ranked at 15th position. However, this did not stop the African team from making early inroads into the Swiss box. Cameroon forwards rattled the Swiss defence as they constantly found possession of the ball and made spirited runs towards their opponent's goalpost.

The first half was packed with action as the Swiss dominated the beginning 10 minutes of the first half, making planned runs to the Cameroon box.

 

Switzerland

IMAGE: Jean-Charles Castelletto of Cameroon defends an attempt by Breel Embolo of Switzerland. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

But the spirited Cameroonian forwards also showcased their skill as they came tantalisingly close to scoring twice in the first half.

Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the Cameroonian forward was the standout player in the first half as he created some phenomenal chances to score but the Bayern Munich forward was unable to convert the chances. Despite not scoring a goal, he was a live wire in the field and the Swiss defence would be weary of him in the second half.

Swiss winger Ruben Vargas came up with a dangerous cross but was met by a rough Cameroon tackle.

Switzerland

IMAGE: Granit Xhaka competes for a header against Nicolas Nkoulou of Cameroon. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The scoreline could have been different had the Swiss found the back of the net in the dying minutes of the first half via a corner.

Manuel Akanji missed out on a close chance of a good corner kick. Akanji needed to put the ball into the goal but his header went wide of the left post as the chance to score went begging.

The Swiss team will be ruing the chance to take the lead in the game. They would be kicking themselves at the chance to score the first goal of the match.

Cameroon were able to attempt five shots at the Swiss goal while Switzerland managed just two. Both the teams were almost identical in terms of possession with the Swiss ending with 51 per cent possession.

Source: REUTERS
