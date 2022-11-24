News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC: Shaqiri still key to Swiss hopes

FIFA WC: Shaqiri still key to Swiss hopes

November 24, 2022 19:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Xherdan Shaqiri showed he's not yet long in the tooth.

IMAGE: Xherdan Shaqiri showed he's not yet long in the tooth. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Xherdan Shaqiri showed there was life in the thirtysomething winger yet with a decisive contribution after halftime as Switzerland made a winning start to their World Cup campaign against Cameroon.

The former Bayern Munich and Liverpool forward is now playing his club football in Major League Soccer in the United States and there were fears in some quarters that he might not be up to the pace of international football.

Those fears looked well-founded before halftime as the Swiss struggled to contain a vibrant Cameroon.

A series of crunching tackles saw Shaqiri drop deeper and deeper into midfield, sometimes even straying across to the left wing looking for space, and the Swiss attack laboured as Cameroon made frequent lightning breaks down the other end.

 

The Swiss somehow managed to make it through to halftime at 0-0 and Shaqiri, towered over by most of the Cameroon players, was at the heart of their resurgence after the break.

He pushed back up the pitch again and in the 48th minute received a quick ball to the right wing, curling a perfect pass across the box that Breel Embolo could hardly fail to tap into the net.

The younger Shaqiri's game was all about explosive pace and spectacular goals and the speed was still evident in bursts on Thursday as the 31-year-old finally became the driving force of the Swiss midfield.

His combination with overlapping wingback Silvan Widmer on the right flank gave the Swiss a consistent attacking threat for the first time in the match.

It was with a 68th-minute corner from the right that Shaqiri almost helped the Swiss double their lead, his delivery finding Embolo a few metres out only for a desperate Andre-Frank Zambo-Anguissa to intervene and turn the ball over the bar.

Four minutes later and Shaqiri's afternoon was over as the Swiss brought on fresh legs to see them through to a 1-0 win.

They still face a big challenge to get through to the knockout stages for a fifth straight major championship from a Group G also containing Brazil and Serbia.

In 27 second-half minutes on Thursday, Shaqiri showed that he remains key to those hopes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC: Qatar aspires to perform like other Arab teams
FIFA WC: Qatar aspires to perform like other Arab teams
FIFA WC: Moriyasu to erase Jap pain from last WC
FIFA WC: Moriyasu to erase Jap pain from last WC
What is the OneLove armband, why did FIFA ban it?
What is the OneLove armband, why did FIFA ban it?
Gehlot's remark on Pilot: Here's what the Cong said
Gehlot's remark on Pilot: Here's what the Cong said
New worry as China's Covid cases spike to record high
New worry as China's Covid cases spike to record high
Swiss coach lauds team's 'mature performance'
Swiss coach lauds team's 'mature performance'
Yami Gautam Is Lost In Goa
Yami Gautam Is Lost In Goa

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Swiss coach lauds team's 'mature performance'

Swiss coach lauds team's 'mature performance'

WC: Embolo stoic after goal against his birth nation

WC: Embolo stoic after goal against his birth nation

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances