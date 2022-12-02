News
FIFA World Cup PIX: Japan STUN Spain, both teams advance

Last updated on: December 02, 2022 02:55 IST
IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup Group E match played between Spain and Japan on Thursday.

Japan's players and staff are ecstatic after their 2-1 win over Spain on Thursday

IMAGE: Japan's players and staff are ecstatic after their 2-1 win over Spain on Thursday. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka earned Japan a stunning 2-1 victory over Spain 2-1 in World Cup Group E on Thursday as both teams reached the last 16.

 

Japan topped the standings and will face Croatia next while Spain, who finished level with Germany on four points, advanced on a goal difference and will play Morocco.

Spain's Alvaro Morata heads to score his side's first goal

IMAGE: Spain's Alvaro Morata heads to score his side's first goal. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Striker Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead in the 12th minute when he headed home Cesar Azpilicueta's cross for his third goal in three World Cup games.

Japan's Ao Tanaka (2nd from right) celebrates after scoring the team's second goal. The goal was scrutinised by a VAR check

IMAGE: Japan's Ao Tanaka (2nd from right) celebrates after scoring the team's second goal. The goal was scrutinised by a VAR check. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

Japan levelled three minutes into the second half through winger Doan who slotted home from just outside the penalty area and midfielder Tanaka scored the winner in the 51st minute, the goal confirmed after a lengthy VAR check.

Spain's Gavi is challenged by Japan's Shogo Taniguchi

IMAGE: Spain's Gavi is challenged by Japan's Shogo Taniguchi. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Spain's Sergio Busquets wins the ball against a challenge from Japan's Kou Itakura

IMAGE: Spain's Sergio Busquets wins the ball against a challenge from Japan's Kou Itakura. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
