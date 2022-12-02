News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » History at FIFA WC! Frappart leads trio of female officials

History at FIFA WC! Frappart leads trio of female officials

December 02, 2022 01:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

She also becomes first female referee at a men's World Cup.

Referee Stephanie Frappart on duty during the FIFA World Cup Group E match played between Germany and Costa Rica on Thursday

IMAGE: Referee Stephanie Frappart on duty during the FIFA World Cup Group E match played between Germany and Costa Rica on Thursday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

France's Stephanie Frappart made history on Thursday when she became the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup finals game during Costa Rica's Group E match against Germany.

Frappart, 38, led the first all-female refereeing team in a men's World Cup in the game at the Al Bayt Stadium alongside assistants Neuza Back from Brazil and Mexico's Karen Diaz.

 

It was yet another achievement in the illustrious career of Frappart, who began officiating youth games at the age of 13 in Herblay-sur-Seine, north-west of Paris, where she grew up.

Frappart entered the history books when she became the first woman to referee a French Ligue 1 match in 2019, officiating a game between Amiens and Strasbourg.

The same year, Frappart also took charge of the UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea, becoming the first woman to officiate in a major men's European match.

Referees Neuza Ines Back, Stephanie Frappart and Karen Diaz Medina walk off the pitch after the first half

IMAGE: Referees Neuza Ines Back, Stephanie Frappart and Karen Diaz Medina walk off the pitch after the first half. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

In 2020, she became the first woman to officiate a Champions League match, taking charge of the game between Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv.

"The men's World Cup is the most important sporting competition in the world," said Frappart, who was also the fourth official during Mexico's goalless draw with Poland at the Qatar World Cup.

"I was the first referee in France and in Europe, so I know how to deal with it.

Last year, Frappart became the first woman to officiate a FIFA World Cup qualifier, in a match between the Netherlands and Latvia, while this year she was the referee for the Coupe de France final between Nice and Nantes.

The Frenchwoman, whose passion for football came from her father, is a three-time winner of the World's Best Woman Referee award, given by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Frappart's achievement was met with recognition, with Costa Rica manager Luis Fernando Suarez describing it as a step forward for women in a "sexist sport".

Three refs

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA World Cup PIX: Morocco cruise into knockouts
FIFA World Cup PIX: Morocco cruise into knockouts
FIFA WC: Africa needs parity with Europe for berths
FIFA WC: Africa needs parity with Europe for berths
FIFA WC: Will England still be unbeaten after rd of 16?
FIFA WC: Will England still be unbeaten after rd of 16?
FIFA WC: Cameroon looking for a beautiful victory
FIFA WC: Cameroon looking for a beautiful victory
FIFA WC: Mexico was just 1 goal from avoiding failure
FIFA WC: Mexico was just 1 goal from avoiding failure
Switzerland downplay political talk before Serbia tie
Switzerland downplay political talk before Serbia tie
Vande Bharat train hits cattle for 4th time in 2 mnths
Vande Bharat train hits cattle for 4th time in 2 mnths

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA WC: It's curtains for Belgium's 'Golden Generation'

FIFA WC: It's curtains for Belgium's 'Golden Generation'

Switzerland downplay political talk before Serbia tie

Switzerland downplay political talk before Serbia tie

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances