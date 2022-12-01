News
FIFA World Cup: Morocco vs Canada

FIFA World Cup: Morocco vs Canada

December 01, 2022 22:11 IST
IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup F Group F match played between Morocco and Canada on Thursday.

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech celebrates with teammates after scoring the opener

IMAGE: Morocco's Hakim Ziyech celebrates with teammates after scoring the opener. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Morocco lead Canada 2-1 at halftime in their World Cup Group F game at a rocking Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday, helped by a goalkeeping howler, a result that would see the North Africans through to the last 16.

 

Morocco were gifted a goal in the fourth minute after Milan Borjan came out to clear the ball only to put it right onto the foot of Hakim Ziyech who coolly lobbed it over the stranded Canadian into a gaping net.

Morocco's Nayef Aguerd scores an own goal  

IMAGE: Morocco's Nayef Aguerd scores an own goal. Photograph: Vassilis Morellas - Pool/Getty Images

Youssef En-Nesyri doubled the lead in the 23rd minute when he ran onto a long ball from Achraf Hakimi and hammered a low drive into the corner.

Canada, who have already been knocked out, pulled one back in the 40th minute from an own goal as Nayef Aguerd deflected in Sam Adekugbe's cross.

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring the third goal later ruled offside. 

IMAGE: Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring the third goal later ruled offside. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

A win or draw would see Morocco through to their first appearance in the round of 16 of since 1986.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
