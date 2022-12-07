FIFA World Cup PIX: Portugal vs Switzerland

IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match played between Portugal and Switzerland on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Portugal's Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring the opening goal. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

A scintillating 17th-minute strike from Goncalo Ramos and a powerful header from Pepe gave Portugal a 2-0 halftime lead over Switzerland in their World Cup last-16 match on Tuesday.

Brought into the team in place of captain Cristiano Ronaldo for his first World Cup start, Ramos fired into the top corner at the near post from a seemingly impossible angle.

IMAGE: Portugal's Pepe times his jump perfectly and heads to score the second goal off a corner past Switzerland's Yann Sommer. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Pepe added the second just after the half hour mark when he beat two defenders in the air to head home a corner. Ramos almost scored again just before halftime when his low shot was superbly saved by Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo watches proceedings from the sidelines. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

The winners face Morocco in the quarter-finals.