FIFA World Cup PIX: Portugal vs Switzerland

FIFA World Cup PIX: Portugal vs Switzerland

December 07, 2022 01:46 IST
IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match played between Portugal and Switzerland on Tuesday. 

Portugal's Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring the opening goal

IMAGE: Portugal's Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring the opening goal. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

A scintillating 17th-minute strike from Goncalo Ramos and a powerful header from Pepe gave Portugal a 2-0 halftime lead over Switzerland in their World Cup last-16 match on Tuesday.

 

Brought into the team in place of captain Cristiano Ronaldo for his first World Cup start, Ramos fired into the top corner at the near post from a seemingly impossible angle.

Portugal's Pepe times his jump perfectly and heads to score the second goal off a corner past Switzerland's Yann Sommer

IMAGE: Portugal's Pepe times his jump perfectly and heads to score the second goal off a corner past Switzerland's Yann Sommer. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Pepe added the second just after the half hour mark when he beat two defenders in the air to head home a corner. Ramos almost scored again just before halftime when his low shot was superbly saved by Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo watches proceedings from the sidelines

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo watches proceedings from the sidelines. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

The winners face Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri is challenged by Portugal's Bruno Fernandes

IMAGE: Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri is challenged by Portugal's Bruno Fernandes. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
