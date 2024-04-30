News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'I was a die-hard fan of CSK'

'I was a die-hard fan of CSK'

Source: ANI
April 30, 2024 18:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav said he was a big fan of CSK and is still a fan of the Super Kings. Photograph: BCCI

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav opened up on his favourite IPL team when the tournament started, saying that he was a big fan of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Kuldeep was speaking at spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel on Monday.

 

"When IPL started, I was a big fan of CSK. Matthew Hayden, MS Dhoni, the team was very good and I was a die-hard fan. I am still a fan, it is not like I am not now, but when you are younger, you are asked to choose your favourite team and at that time it was always CSK," he said.

‘Let’s shift to MI now’

The spinner said that after he played U19-level cricket, he was picked up by Mumbai Indians (MI) back in 2012.

"After I played U-19, I got picked by the Mumbai Indians in 2012. Before that, I used to watch IPL and it was only 'CSK CSK' for me. When I got picked by MI, I thought 'Let's shift to MI now," said Kuldeep.

Kuldeep did not play even a single game for MI and was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014. He stayed with the franchise till 2021, taking 40 wickets in 45 matches.

In 36 matches for the Capitals since 2022, he has picked up 43 wickets.

In eight matches of the ongoing IPL 2024, Kuldeep has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 15.50, with the best figures of 4/55. He is currently the joint-third-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Delhi Capitals are in sixth place in the points table, with five wins and six losses. They have 10 points.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Dada Gets A Hug From The Don!
Dada Gets A Hug From The Don!
'Embarrassing': Pant says DC batters let the team down
'Embarrassing': Pant says DC batters let the team down
MI's Special Song For Birthday Boy Rohit
MI's Special Song For Birthday Boy Rohit
'Unwarranted': MEA rejects WaPo report on Pannun plot
'Unwarranted': MEA rejects WaPo report on Pannun plot
Boy killed, 4 hurt in London sword attack; 1 held
Boy killed, 4 hurt in London sword attack; 1 held
Markets end lower on selling in banking, IT shares
Markets end lower on selling in banking, IT shares
Shami's Road To Recovery
Shami's Road To Recovery

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

T20 WC: Samson, Chahal, Dube picked; Rahul axed

T20 WC: Samson, Chahal, Dube picked; Rahul axed

Shami's Road To Recovery

Shami's Road To Recovery

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances