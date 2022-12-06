News
FIFA WC PIX: Morocco vs Spain

December 06, 2022 21:51 IST
Morocco's Yassine Bounou saves a shot from Spain's Gavi onto the bar during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain

IMAGE: Morocco's Yassine Bounou saves a shot from Spain's Gavi onto the bar during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Getty Images

Morocco and Spain were deadlocked at 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup last-16 clash on Tuesday as both sides struggled to create clearcut scoring chances.

Spain enjoyed plenty of possession at a raucous Education City Stadium with Morocco content to sit back and absorb the pressure, waiting for their chance to counter-attack.

Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui battles for possession with Spain's Ferran Torres

IMAGE: Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui battles for possession with Spain's Ferran Torres. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Marco Asensio had Spain's best chance midway through the half, running onto the ball on the left side of the area and firing into the side netting.

Morocco's best opportunity came near the end of the half when Nayef Aguerd headed over the bar from close range.

The winners will move on to the quarter-finals where they will face Portugal or Switzerland who play later on Tuesday.

Azzedine Ounahi of Morocco controls the ball against Ferran Torres (C) and Marcos Llorente of Spain

IMAGE: Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi controls the ball against Spain's Ferran Torres (C) and Marcos Llorente. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
