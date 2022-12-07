News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC: Portugal's Ronaldo benched for last-16 tie vs Switzerland

FIFA WC: Portugal's Ronaldo benched for last-16 tie vs Switzerland

Last updated on: December 07, 2022 00:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to challenge Santos over the decision to substitute him in their loss to South Korea but the 37-year-old, a free agent after leaving Manchester United, denied that was the case.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to challenge Santos over the decision to substitute him in their loss to South Korea but the 37-year-old, a free agent after leaving Manchester United, denied that was the case. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, with veteran defender Pepe taking the captain's armband.

Ronaldo, the first player to score in five World Cups, has only one goal in Qatar which came in Portugal's group opener against Ghana.

 

He appeared to challenge Santos over the decision to substitute him in their loss to South Korea but the 37-year-old, a free agent after leaving Manchester United, denied that was the case.

Bruno Fernandes's return will be a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash.

The playmaker will slot in behind Joao Felix, who also returns to the starting lineup, and Goncalo Ramos.

Xherdan Shaqiri is one goal away from matching Sepp Huegi's record for most World Cup goals scored by a Swiss player (six) and he lines up with skipper Granit Xhaka in midfield.

Breel Embolo, Switzerland's top scorer in Qatar with two goals, continues to lead the line while first choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer returns after missing their last group game against Serbia due to illness.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, William Carvalho, Goncalo Ramos

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Edimilson Fernandes, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Schaer, Xherdan Shaqiri

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why are female football fans feeling safe in Qatar?
Why are female football fans feeling safe in Qatar?
Patience is Giroud's virtue for young players
Patience is Giroud's virtue for young players
Van Dijk says it's Netherlands vs Argentina, not Messi
Van Dijk says it's Netherlands vs Argentina, not Messi
Cameroon soccer boss apologises for 'losing temper'
Cameroon soccer boss apologises for 'losing temper'
Morocco stun Spain in penalties to advance to QF
Morocco stun Spain in penalties to advance to QF
Gujarat records 64.33% voter turnout in assembly polls
Gujarat records 64.33% voter turnout in assembly polls
Patience is Giroud's virtue for young players
Patience is Giroud's virtue for young players

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Morocco stun Spain in penalties to advance to QF

Morocco stun Spain in penalties to advance to QF

FIFA WC: Mbappe misses training ahead of quarters

FIFA WC: Mbappe misses training ahead of quarters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances