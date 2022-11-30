News
'LGBTQ community can visit Qatar, but don't try to change us'

November 30, 2022 17:26 IST
FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: Minister said the West wants to 'dictate what it wants' to Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Members of the LGBTQ community can go to the World Cup in Qatar but the West cannot "dictate" to Qataris what they should believe, Qatar's energy minister told Germany's Bild newspaper.

Qatar's relations with Germany have been choppy of late.

 

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sported the 'OneLove' armband at the national team's match against Japan last week and has criticised Qatar's human rights, but this week Germany sealed a deal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar.

"If they want to visit Qatar, we have no problem with it," Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, speaking to Bild in comments published on Wednesday.

But he said the West wants to 'dictate what it wants' to Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

"If you want to change me so that I will say that I believe in LGBTQ, that my family should be LGBTQ, that I accept LGBTQ in my country, that I change my laws and the Islamic laws in order to satisfy the West – then this is not acceptable," he added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
