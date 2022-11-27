PIX: How Moroccans celebrated victory over Belgium!

IMAGE: Morocco fans celebrate. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Morocco jeopardised Belgium’s World Cup hopes as Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal’s late goals secured a surprise 2-0 victory in Doha on Sunday.

The tens of thousands of Morocco fans responded by cheering their team home at a raucous Al Thumama Stadium.

The dancing Morocco fans outnumbered the Belgians.

IMAGE: Morocco fans enjoy the atmosphere. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

While some choose to play the drums, others are chanting sports slogans, Moroccan patriotic songs, and dancing.

Despite the heat, the stadium was filled with colour and excitement – a sea of red and green, the shades of the Moroccan flag, swept the stands.

The atmosphere was electric from the start, with the underdogs impressing with their energy on the pitch despite not being able to create many clear-cut opportunities.

The venue and the area outside the stadium were dominated by fans of the Atlas Lions, as the Moroccan team are known.

Videos are flooding social media platforms showing Moroccans waving the country’s flag and wearing Moroccan jerseys to celebrate their national football team’s biggest victory.

IMAGE: Selim Amallah of Morocco applauds fans after the 2-0 win. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images