'Messi should ask to God that I don't find him!'

IMAGE: Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez took offence at a dressing-room video appearing to show the Argentine forward nudge away a Mexican jersey with his foot. Photograph: Barca Universal/Twitter

Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez on Monday issued a thinly-veiled threat to Lionel Messi.

In a video gone viral, during dressing-room celebrations, Messi appears to kick aside a Mexican jersey with his foot following their World Cup win over El Tri on Saturday.

"Have you seen Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag? He should ask to God that I don't find him!" Alvarez wrote on Monday on his Twitter account accompanied by two fist emojis, an enraged red face and a flame.

Messi scored in Argentina's 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday as the South American giants got back on track after suffering a shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening game.