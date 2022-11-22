FIFA World Cup: Indian engineer proud of stadium he's help build

IMAGE: Shahid Ali, right, and his colleagues after the completion of football stadiums in Qatar. Photograph: ANI Photos

Shahid Ali, one of the engineers behind the construction work in the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022, said he felt proud to be a part of its construction team.

FIFA World Cup 2022 finally kicked off on Sunday with a glittering opening ceremony, which featured the likes of actor Morgan Freeman and K-Pop group BTS.

Shahid recalled his move to Qatar when the construction work for the stadium had started back in 2017.

"It feels good to see the opening ceremony of the World Cup at the stadium. It is a proud feeling that I was a part of the construction team of the stadium. It was extremely tough to work in Qatar in extreme temperatures," said Shahid to ANI.

The working used to be so tough that they were given breaks every 20 minutes and adequate arrangements for labourers like fans and glucose water was made available.

The engineer said that there were people from more than 35 countries including China, UK and Australia who were working with them.

"There were Indians from the ground level to top management in Qatar," he added.

Shahid said that medical facilities for the workers were good and they had ambulances, doctors and nurses nearby.

The FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday.