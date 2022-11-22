News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Brazil to play traditionally against Serbia in opener

Brazil to play traditionally against Serbia in opener

November 22, 2022 02:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We're an attacking team and having more players up front helps us because of our DNA, Brazil's Raphina said on Monday

IMAGE: We're an attacking team and having more players up front helps us because of our DNA, Brazil's Raphina said on Monday. Photograph: Twitter

Brazil will attack against Serbia in their opening World Cup match regardless of who starts, forward Raphinha said on Monday, with the biggest question mark surrounding Vinicius Jr.

 

Coach Tite has given no clues about his team selection as he prepares the favourites with Vinicius Jr yet to be guaranteed a place in the line-up for the five-time World Cup winners.

"We're an attacking team and having more players up front helps us because of our DNA," Raphinha told a news conference.

Tite is keeping under wraps whether he will pair Fred with his Manchester United team mate Casemiro to strengthen the midfield or unleash Vinicius alongside Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha, with Lucas Paqueta able to play as a second or third man in midfield depending on the system.

"With Vinicius we have a more vertical and fast team that can run the channels but having Paqueta in a more attacking role makes us a more dangerous team from the middle," Raphinha said.

Brazil opened the first 20 minutes of their training session to the media on Monday but kept under wraps the system and players Tite will use in their first match, offering no sight of the 11-on-11 practice match which was held behind closed doors.

Forward Richarlison agreed with his team mate about Brazil's approach and made clear what he would prefer his coach to do.

"For me, I would play with as many players up front as we could," Richarlison told a news conference.

"With more forwards, the ball would get more often to me and I would score more goals. That is what I want, being Brazil number 9."

Brazil begin their World Cup Group G campaign against Serbia on Thursday before facing Switzerland and Cameroon.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC: Messi fit for last chance at winning the dream
FIFA WC: Messi fit for last chance at winning the dream
PICS: Dutch-Senegalese fans let colours run riot
PICS: Dutch-Senegalese fans let colours run riot
FIFA WC: Saka takes double the spoils in England's win
FIFA WC: Saka takes double the spoils in England's win
West Indies' skipper Pooran steps down
West Indies' skipper Pooran steps down
FIFA WC: Jittery Dutch talent still managed to win it
FIFA WC: Jittery Dutch talent still managed to win it
FIFA WC: Belgium can't find the LOVE from FIFA
FIFA WC: Belgium can't find the LOVE from FIFA
Pune pile-up: Truck driver held, he turned off engine
Pune pile-up: Truck driver held, he turned off engine

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA WC: Jittery Dutch talent still managed to win it

FIFA WC: Jittery Dutch talent still managed to win it

FIFA WC: Belgium can't find the LOVE from FIFA

FIFA WC: Belgium can't find the LOVE from FIFA

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances