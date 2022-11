The Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, was a riot of colours as fans put on their fancy best ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Senegal on Monday.

Senegalese and Dutch fans painted the streets and the stadium in hues of green, yellow, red and orange before kick-off.

Here's a glimpse of the carnival-like atmosphere in the stands... (PHOTOGRAPHS: Francois Nel, Claudio Villa, Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)