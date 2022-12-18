News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » England's Southgate not calling it quits just yet

England's Southgate not calling it quits just yet

December 18, 2022 17:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England manager Gareth Southgate will see out his existing contract till 2024

IMAGE: England manager Gareth Southgate will see out his existing contract till 2024. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

England manager Gareth Southgate has decided to stay on and lead the campaign for the 2024 European Championship, the Football Association (FA) said on Sunday.

The popular 52-year-old led England to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, where they were knocked out by France, and had said he was "conflicted" about his role and giving it some thought.

He had signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year.

 

"We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign," FA CEO Mark Bullingham said in a statement.

"Gareth and (assistant manager) Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now."

Southgate, who previously coached England's under-21s, was appointed manager in 2016 after Sam Allardyce's sacking.

His tenure began during a difficult period for England, coming in the aftermath of their shock Euro 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland.

Over the course of the next two years, the former England international was able to engineer a turnaround in fortunes for the team, leading them to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals before their run to the final of the Euro 2020 tournament last year.

However, the last few months have been less successful for Southgate, with England being relegated to the second tier of the Nations League earlier this year following a six-match winless run and five games without a goal from open play.

Some adverse fan reactions then had upset him and his players, though they were widely praised for their World Cup campaign, performing impressively and losing narrowly 2-1 to France with a missed penalty by captain Harry Kane.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'WIPL next frontier for women's cricket'
'WIPL next frontier for women's cricket'
Will Rohit be available for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh?
Will Rohit be available for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh?
Barsoton, Jisa storm to victory at Kolkata Marathon
Barsoton, Jisa storm to victory at Kolkata Marathon
Football fever hits the Indian cricket team
Football fever hits the Indian cricket team
Modi's woes on nuke arms impacted Russia: CIA chief
Modi's woes on nuke arms impacted Russia: CIA chief
Missile destroyer Mormugao commissioned into navy
Missile destroyer Mormugao commissioned into navy
Iran arrests actress Alidoosti for supporting stir
Iran arrests actress Alidoosti for supporting stir

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Cummins praises Starc as the pacer joins 300 club

Cummins praises Starc as the pacer joins 300 club

Two-day Test... Was the Gabba wicket unsafe?

Two-day Test... Was the Gabba wicket unsafe?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances