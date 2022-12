The atmosphere at FIFA World Cup final is nothing short of carnivalesque and as Argentina and France ready to face-off, fans throng the Lusail Stadium to witness history unfold.

Fans have travelled the length and breadth of the continents to reach the venue to show support to their favourite teams. Here's a peak of the fans ahead of kick-off... (PHOTOGRAPHS: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images, Robert Cianflone/Getty Images, Bernadett Szabo/Reuters