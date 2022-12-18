'Your spirit is inspiring; we are proud of you'

IMAGE: The victorious Indian team celebrate with the trophy on Saturday. After India set Bangladesh a mammoth 277 for 2, the visitors could manage only 157 for 3 in 20 overs. Salman top-scored for Bangladesh with 77 not out. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

Captain, Ajay Kumar Reddy (100 off 50) and Sunil Ramesh (136 off 63) smashed centuries to help India thrash Bangladesh by 120 runs in the T20 World Cup final and lift the title for the 3rd consecutive time.

After India set Bangladesh a mammoth 277 for 2, the visitors could manage only 157 for 3 in 20 overs. Salman top-scored for Bangladesh with 77 not out.

Following the massive win, congratulations poured in for the champions from all quarters with Sachin Tendulkar leading the nation in wishing the players.

‘Heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia for winning the 3rd consecutive T20 World Cup for the Blind. This win makes our hearts fill with joy. Amazing achievement @blind_cricket,’ Tendulkar tweeted.

President of India Droupadi Murmu tweeted: Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Cricket team on their victory in T20 World Cup for Blind! This bunch of resilient boys has demonstrated that nothing is insurmountable for those who have grit and determination. It is indeed a proud moment. My best wishes for their future.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah: Congratulations to the Indian team for clinching their third T20 World Cup for the Blind title! The whole nation is proud of you & reveling in your victory. @dcciofficial.

Yuvraj Singh: India defeats Bangladesh by 120 runs and wins their third consecutive title in the 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind. The Hon. Governor of Karnataka, Shri @TCGEHLOT presented the trophies to the winners. Congratulations! #OtherMeninBlue #blindcricket #WorldCup.

Cheteshwar Pujara: So happy to see @blind_cricket winning the T20 World Cup Cricket for Blind! Many congratulations to all of you. Keep shining boys.

Harbhajan Singh: What a great moment for India to celebrate! #TeamIndia winning T20 World Cup for the Blind calls for national celebration. Proud of you for the stupendous achievement. My best wishes are always with all of you.

VVS Laxman: Many congratulations to team India for winning the T20 World Cup for blind. A historic achievement for Indian blind cricket. Your sporting spirit is very inspiring. We are proud of you all.

Harsha Bhogle: Huge congratulations to the Indian team for winning the T20 World Cup for the visually impaired. @blind_cricket. Very proud of you. #OtherMenInBlue

Paralympic champion Deepa Malik: What an incredible campaign for our team, winning the t20 World Cup for the blind. The 3rd time we’ve won the WC. Kudos to the entire team, coaches and support staff for their exceptional efforts in making this possible. Best wishes for the future matches! @dcciofficial.

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Sakhom Mirabai Chanu: Congratulations to the Indian Team for defeating Bangladesh & clinching their third title of T20 World Cup for Blind.

Robin Uthappa: Heartiest congratulations @blind_cricket on winning the T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind. You all made us proud!! Well done boys!