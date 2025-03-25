Ex-FIFA chief Blatter and Platini acquitted in corruption case

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
March 25, 2025 15:19 IST

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives at the tribunal for the verdict on corruption charges against him in Muttenz, Switzerland on Tuesday, March 25, 2025

IMAGE: Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives at the tribunal for the verdict on corruption charges against him in Muttenz, Switzerland on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and France soccer great Michel Platini were both cleared of corruption charges by a Swiss court on Tuesday, 2-1/2 years after they were first acquitted of the offences.

 

The pair, once among the most powerful figures in global football, were cleared of fraud mismanagement at the Extraordinary Appeals Chamber of the Swiss Criminal Court in the town of Muttenz, near Basel.

The hearing came about after Swiss federal prosecutors appealed against their 2022 acquittal at a lower court. Both men had denied the charges which related to a 2 million Swiss franc ($2.26 million) payment made to Platini in 2011.

($1 = 0.8837 Swiss francs)

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
