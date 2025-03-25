HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hardik's Ex 'Open To Finding Love' Again

March 25, 2025 13:30 IST

'Love should compliment my journey and not define it.'

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya in happier times

IMAGE: Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya in happier times. Photograph: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Cricketer Hardik Pandya's ex-wifeNatasa Stankovic has revealed that she is open to finding love again.

Natasa and Hardik parted ways in July last year.

While the Mumbai Indians skipper is said to be in a relationship with singer Jasmin Walia, Natasa's romantic status is still not certain.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Natasa said: 'As I look to the year ahead I am definitely open to the new experiences, opportunities and maybe love. I am not averse to it (falling in love).

'I want to embrace whatever life brings my way. I believe that the right connection happens naturally when the time is right. I value meaningful relationships, the ones that are built on trust and understanding.

'I think love should compliment my journey and not define it.'

Talking about the learnings she has taken from the ups and downs in life, Natasa said that life doesn't go as planned but challenges define one's growth.

'Don't try to prove anyone wrong, because it is only going to cost you your peace. It’s not worth it. Just forgive and move on.'

 
