Vipraj Nigam Shines On IPL Debut

IMAGE: Vipraj Nigam played a pivotal role in Delhi Capitals' victory, with a match-turning cameo of 39 from 15 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Vipraj Nigam had a dream debut for Delhi Capitals, playing a pivotal role in their thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 match in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24, 2025.



The 20-year-old leg-spinner was signed by Delhi Capitals at the IPL mega auction for his base price of Rs 50 lakh (Rs 5 million).



Nigam made everyone stand up and take notice of his immense potential during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

Playing for Uttar Pradesh, Nigam impressed with the ball as he picked up eight wickets from seven games at an economy rate of just above seven.



He also showed glimpses of his prowess with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 27 from eight balls, with three fours and two sixes, to help UP clinch a thrilling run chase against Andhra.



Nigam strengthened his case for a spot in DC's playing XI with a stellar knock in an intra-squad match ahead of IPL 2025, hammering 54 off 29 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.



Overall in his T20 career, he has nine wickets in eight T20 matches, while smashing 103 runs at a strike rate of 183.



On Monday, the debutant showed no signs of nerves when he was handed the ball in the Powerplay. Though Mitchell Marsh hit him for a boundary off just his second delivery, Nigam bounced back immediately, dismissing Aiden Markram with his fourth ball as the South African holed out to long-off.



He nearly had Nicholas Pooran's wicket as well, but DC's decision not to have a slip in place proved costly.



Pooran got another lifeline in the leg-spinner's next over when Sameer Rizvi dropped an easy catch at point. He was hit for four sixes on either side of the dropped catch as Nigam was made to suffer heavily for that crucial lapse on the field.

IMAGE: Vipraj Nigam picked up a wicket in his first over in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Having conceded 25 runs in his second over, he was not called on to bowl again for the rest of the innings.



But Nigam was not done yet as he starred with a decisive role with the bat.

DC looked out of the contest after being reduced to 113/6 in the 13th over before Nigam turned the game on its head in Ashutosh Sharma's company.



With 94 needed from seven overs, Nigam brought his team back into the contest with a stunning counter-attack. He went after the experienced LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi, carting him for two fours and a six in the 14th over.



He repeated the dose on Shahbaz Ahmed in the next over with a four and a six, as 32 came from two overs.

That helped DC seize back the momentum. Ashutosh, who was batting on 20 from as many balls, also got a boost as he changed his approach.



The hapless Prince Yadav suffered at the hands of Nigam and Ashutosh as the duo smashed him 20 runs in the 16th over.



Nigam perished after a match-turning cameo of 39 from 15 balls at a strike rate of 260, as the duo put on 55 runs from just 22 balls, before Ashutosh went on the rampage in the final few overs to carry DC over the line.



Nigam's all-round heroics not only sealed a sensational win for Delhi Capitals but also announced his arrival on the IPL stage in style.