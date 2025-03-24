Will Hamza Choudhury trouble Chhetri and Co?

IMAGE: Born in England to a Granadian father and a Bangladeshi mother, Hamza Choudhary took the Bangladeshi passport in December 2024, making him eligible to represent the country. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khelo Now/X

India will be wary of a tricky Bangladesh when they face off in their 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying round match in Shillong on Tuesday.

Bangladesh will fancy their chances as they travel to India with Hamza Choudhury, who is currently playing for Sheffield United (on loan from Leicester City) in English Premier League.

India doesn’t necessarily need to be worried about Choudhury, but the Premier League-experienced midfielder, would bring technical quality, defensive stability, and leadership to Bangladesh’s midfield.

Having played for Leicester City, the 27-year-old has competed at the highest level in English football, which is far beyond the standard seen in South Asian teams. He could *elevate their overall gameplay, provide leadership on the pitch, and improve their defensive structure*.

Historically, Bangladesh has struggled in international football, especially against stronger Asian teams. However, a player like Choudhury could help them improve their FIFA rankings and make them more competitive in regional tournaments like the SAFF Championship and even the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Choudhury is known for his box-to-box midfield capabilities, combining strong tackling with good passing and vision.

Hamza Choudhury was born in Leicester, England, and is of Bangladeshi descent. He joined the Leicester City youth academy at a young age, where he progressed through the club's development system.

Choudhury was born to a Grenadian father and a Bangladeshi mother and decided to take up a Bangladesh passport in 2024.

Choudhury has represented England at various youth levels, including the U16, U17, U18, U19, and U21 teams. He is highly regarded in the England youth system and has made appearances in several youth tournaments, contributing to his development as a top-tier midfielder.

The match against India on Tuesday, will be his first outing in a Bangladesh jersey.

But India head coach Manolo Marquez is not unduly worried about Hamza and said his side will win on Tuesday if they play according to his plan.

"Hamza, obviously, is a good player who was playing in Premier League. It's good for not just Bangladesh but Asian football that such players are playing for national team. His teammates will be very motivated to play with him," Marquez said at the pre-match press conference.

India and Bangladesh will face off for the 29th time in international football. The subcontinental rivalry, perhaps the biggest in the region, has been dominated by the Blue Tigers, who have won 14 contests -- including the first one at the 1978 Asian Games -- lost just four, and 10 have ended in draws,