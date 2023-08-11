News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa stuns Nakamura

FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa stuns Nakamura

Source: PTI
August 11, 2023 20:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: R Praggnanandhaa marched into the last 16 with a stunning win. Photograph: Kind courtesy FIDE Chess/Twitter

Young GM R Praggnanandhaa on Friday won both rapid games to eliminate second-seeded Hikaru Nakamura to enter the last 16 of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament in Baku.

After the two classical games ended in draws, the 18-year old Indian, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, stunned the American GM in the tie-break games on Friday.

Five-time world champion and Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand hailed the young GM and said, "Praggnanandhaa does it! Eliminating one of the pre-tournament favourites Hikaru Nakamura to go through to the next round. A truly impressive performance by Prag!"

Praggu, as he is known among fans, was joined in the last 16 by fellow teenager D Gukesh, who ousted Andrey Esipenko.

 

Praggnanandhaa will meet Hungarian GM Ferenc Berkes in the round of 16.

However, another Indian - Nihal Sarin- bowed out of the competition, losing both the tie-break games to Ian Nepomniachtchi in the fourth round.

Indian players Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi had already secured last 16 berths.

In the women's section, D Harika advanced at the expense of Eline Roebers, winning the rapid tie-break.

However, the country's No.1 women's player Koneru Humpy was ousted by Bella Khotenashvili (Georgia) as she lost both the tie-break games after the two-match classical series had ended 1-1 with each player securing a win.

Harika is the only Indian player remaining in the women's event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
When Dhoni Failed To Score Winning Run
When Dhoni Failed To Score Winning Run
2023 World Cup: Teams India Must Defeat
2023 World Cup: Teams India Must Defeat
Brij Bhushan to go on trial?
Brij Bhushan to go on trial?
Forex reserves drop $2.42 bn to $601.45 bn
Forex reserves drop $2.42 bn to $601.45 bn
PCB cautions Dahani for social media rants
PCB cautions Dahani for social media rants
Marrying woman on false identity to get 10 years' jail
Marrying woman on false identity to get 10 years' jail
Minister rebuts Rahul, says 'Bharat Mata' not expunged
Minister rebuts Rahul, says 'Bharat Mata' not expunged

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

It's historic... have to admit that: Anand

It's historic... have to admit that: Anand

India on path of self-destruction: Former Pak pacer

India on path of self-destruction: Former Pak pacer

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances