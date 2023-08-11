When Dhoni Failed To Score Winning Run

Playing T20Is in Florida is on team India's itinerary these days when they travel to the West Indies.

Hardik Pandya and Co arrived in Miami on Thursday, August 10, 2023, for the final two T20Is in the current series. The West Indies lead India 2-1, winning the first two games and losing the third.

US cricket fans will pack the Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in the Sunshine State to the brim to watch the 4th and 5th T20Is to be played over the weekend.

Here's what happened when India and the West Indies played T20Is in Florida earlier this decade...

2022

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket during the fourth T20I against the West Indies in Florida. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India travelled to the US for two T20Is (August 7 and 8) last year with a 2-1 cushion in the five match series against the Windies.

Rohit Sharma maintained his unbeaten record as captain in bilateral T20Is after India made short work of the West Indies and beat them by 59 runs in the fourth T20I.

On a ground where chasing is not ideal, Rishabh Pant top scored with a 31-ball 44, helping India post 195. The West Indies scored 132 in response with youngsters Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan scalping 3 wickets and 2 wickets respectively.

Nicholas Pooran was run out for 24 before the Windies fell like nine pins, helping India take an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Shreyas Iyer and the spin trio of Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel scripted India's win in the 5th T20I the next day.

Hardik Pandya led the team and it was the perfect weekend for spectators as Iyer scored a stroke-filled 64 as India finished at 188 for 7. The Windies mustered 100 and India won the series 4-1.

2019

IMAGE: Navdeep Saini sparkled on his T20 International debut, picking 3 for 17 in the first T20I against the West Indies. Photograph: BCCI

In their first international match following the 2019 World Cup, India squared off against the West Indies on August 3, 2019.

The West Indies struggled to 95/9 after an exceptional bowling display by debutant Navdeep Saini, who claimed 3/17 from his four overs, including a maiden. India chased down the target in the 18th over, winning by four wickets.

The next day, Captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first. Rohit Sharma unleashed a barrage of attacking strokes, propelling India to a challenging 167/5.

The Windies batters struggled to establish themselves, losing wickets at regular intervals and struggling to score. The Duckworth-Lewis system was brought into play with thunderstorms interrupting the game. The West Indies eventually lost by 22 runs and India won the three match series.

2016

IMAGE: Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, left, shows his disappointment after India lost the first T20I against the West Indies. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, having won the toss, opted to field against the two-time T20 World Cup champions in the opening T20I in Florida.

Windies Openers Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles amassed a formidable 126 run partnership. Lewis, in particular, stunned the Indian bowlers with explosive hitting, crafting a breathtaking 49-ball century. The Caribbean side made an imposing 245/6.

In response, K L Rahul took apart the Windies bowling attack, scoring an unbeaten 110 off 51 deliveries. Despite Rahul's heroic effort, the match concluded on a sombre note for India.

Off the final delivery of the game, Dhoni, attempting a decisive shot, was outwitted by his Chennai Super Kings team-mate Dwayne Bravo. Marlon Samuels took a straightforward catch at short third man, and India fell agonisingly short at 244/4.

Following the loss, India aimed for redemption at the same venue two days later, but nature intervened with rain.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, India restricted the West Indies to 143. Johnson Charles top scored for the hosts with a 25-ball 43; Amit Mishra stood out with 3/24.

When India reached 15/0 after two overs, rain halted play. The downpour was so intense that the match had to be abandoned. The West Indies won the series 1-0.