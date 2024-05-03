Aamir's Dream Comes True

Once upon a time, Aamir Khan dreamt of casting Sridevi and himself in a film written by him.
He narrated the whole idea of this project for an hour when Subhash K Jha first met him.
Sadly, Aamir's dream project with Sridevi never came true.
Now, it will come true for the next generation.
Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi and Aamir Khan's elder son Junaid are coming together for a film, to be directed by the very talented Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar, Laal Singh Chaddha).
The yet-untitled film is a remake of Pradeep Ranganathan's 2022 Tamil hit Love Today, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana.
The Hindi version with Junaid and Khushi will be produced by Shristi Behl and Phantom Films.