OC World Cup: Teams India Must Defeat

IMAGE: India open their World Cup campaign against Australia. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

With the clock ticking fast to the ODI World Cup, hosts India have a few kinks to work out. The team's build up to the tournament has been marred by criticism, with experts and fans questioning India's approach to the coveted competition.

Let's take a look at India's matches, head-to-head, venues and time for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India vs Australia

The first time the two sides faced off in the 50-over format was in 1983.

Kapil Dev's India lost to Australia by 162 runs in their first encounter in the 1983 competition, but bounced back with a 118 run win, going on to win their maiden world title! A repeat on the cards?

The two sides have played 12 World Cup games, and Australia are way ahead head-to-head. Australia have won eight times while the Men in Blue have just four wins.

Last ODI World Cup Meeting: India beat Australia by 36 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

Date: October 8

Time: 2 pm IST

Venue: M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India vs Afghanistan

India and Afghanistan have played just one ODI World Cup game. In 2019, India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs. In that match in Southampton, Jasprit Bumrah bagged the Player-of-the-Match award. Will Bumrah, returning after a prolonged injury, lead India's attack once again?

Last ODI World Cup Meeting: India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

Date: October 11

Time: 2 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

India vs Pakistan

The most-awaited fixture of the mega event.

The first time the neighbours faced off in a World Cup was in 1992, with India winning the game by 43 runs in Sydney. India and Pakistan have played each other in the 50-over format on the big stage seven times, with India holding an all-win record.

The game will be played in the world's largest cricket stadium in a contest which will be the most watched game of the league stages in the 2023 World Cup.

Last ODI World Cup Meeting: India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method) in the 2019 World Cup.

Date: October 14

Time: 2 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India vs Bangladesh

India meet another neighbour when they take on Bangladesh in Pune. The two sides have faced off in the 50-over World Cup on four occasions.

Apart from the first time, back in 2007, India hold a 3-1 record over Bangladesh. The Men in Blues' biggest win in the ODI World Cup over Bangladesh was registered in the 2015 edition by 109 runs.

Last ODI World Cup Meeting: India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Date: October 19

Time: 2 pm IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Photograph: Paul Ellis/Reuters

India vs New Zealand

India will have its task cut out when they take on New Zealand in picturesque Dharamsala.

The two sides have played each other in World Cups nine times. India lost the 2019 semi-final to New Zealand, which fans will remember as M S Dhoni's last international fixture.

Head-to-head, New Zealand hold a 5-3 record over India with one match ending in a no result.

Last ODI World Cup Meeting: In 2019, India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs.

Date: October 22

Time: 2 pm IST

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India vs England

Up next for the hosts will be defending champions England. With England in explosive form, India have their task cut out.

Their rivalry on the big stage dates back to 1975 when England handed India a crushing 202 runs defeat.

The two sides have played eight 50 over World Cup games. England have four wins, India three with one no result.

Last ODI World Cup Meeting: India lost to England by 31 runs.

Date: October 29

Time: 2 pm IST

Venue: Ekana Sports City, Lucknow

Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

India vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka enter the 2023 tournament via the qualifiers, but the side is level with India head-to-head on the big stage.

India and Sri Lanka first faced off in 1979 with Lanka bagging a 47 run win. Nine times they have played in the World Cup, with both registering four wins each. One match ended in no result.

Last ODI World Cup Meeting: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets.

Date: November 2

Time: 2 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

India vs South Africa

The two sides have played each other five times in the World Cup, with South Africa holding the edge with 3 wins. Their World Cup journey began in 1992, with SA landing the first blow.

Last ODI World Cup Meeting: India beat South Africa by 6 wickets.

Date: November 5

Time: 2 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

India vs The Netherlands

India's group stage should end on a winning note when they take on the minnows. The two sides have faced off on the big stage twice with India holding a 2-0 record over the Dutch.

Last ODI World Cup Meeting: In their previous meeting India beat The Netherlands by five wickets.

Date: November 12

Time: 2 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru