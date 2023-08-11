Enough evidence to frame charges against Brij Bhushan: Police to Court

IMAGE: Delhi Police told the court that there was enough evidence to frame outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan. Photograph: ANI

Delhi police on Friday told a metropolitan court there was enough evidence to put outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on trial in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

The city police told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal that a “prime facie” case was made out against Singh and co-accused and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

“Accused persons must be charged for the offences for which they have been charge-sheeted,” public prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing police, told the court.

He told the court there was enough evidence to frame charges, including under 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking) of IPC, against Singh.

The court will now hear the matter on August 19, when the advocate for the complainants is likely to make arguments on the point of charge.

The metropolitan court had on July 20 granted bail to Singh and Tomar on a bond of Rs 25,000 each with certain conditions, including they shall not leave the country without the court's prior permission and not offer any inducement to witnesses.

The Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15.