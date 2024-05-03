News
'Virat Kohli opens and Rohit Sharma bats at No. 3'

'Virat Kohli opens and Rohit Sharma bats at No. 3'

Source: PTI
May 03, 2024 12:52 IST
IMAGE: The former Indian all-rounder believes Virat Kohli should open and skipper Rohit Sharma should drop to No. 3. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Former all-rounder Ajay Jadeja believes that India skipper Rohit Sharma should push himself to the number three spot and promote Virat Kohli to the opening position during next month's T20 World Cup in the Americas.

India announced their 15 for the marquee tournament earlier this week and will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5.

 

"For me, Virat Kohli opens. Who goes back? Rohit Sharma bats at three. He gets a little cushion and gets to understand the game, he has so much going on, in his mind as a captain," Jadeja told Jio Cinema.

"If you have Virat in your side, you know consistency is the one thing you will get, so, might as well use him. He's best at the top and the powerplay allows him to settle in," he added.

Jadeja backed the selection of a currently off-colour Hardik Pandya in the squad, describing him as special.

"The spotlight is on him for obvious reasons. He's a special player, a rare commodity you find in our country where somebody bowls seam-up and can make it to the side with his batting," he said referring to the furore caused by his elevation to Mumbai Indians captaincy replacing Rohit.

Hardik, who is enduring a poor run in the IPL, will be Rohit's deputy during the T20 World Cup.

"The selection has not been on form, there's no doubt about it. It depends on how you want to play. It's one of the things I look at this team and think they don't have many options.

"You have established players in the side, everybody is so solid with the numbers that they play at, and what stage they play. It will all depend on what Rohit thinks," Jadeja said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
