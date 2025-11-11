HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa escapes with a draw

Source: PTI
November 11, 2025 21:03 IST

IMAGE: India's R Praggnanandhaa survived a complex game against GM Daniil Dubov to secure a draw in the first game of Round 4 at the FIDE World Cup. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, Karthik Venkataraman and P Harikrishna split points with black pieces while R Praggnanandhaa survived a scare with white against GM Daniil Dubov in the first game of Round 4 at the FIDE World Cup 2025, in Panaji on Tuesday.

Second seed Arjun Erigaisi earned a quick 20-move draw against experienced Hungarian GM Peter Leko, while Harikrishna held Swedish GM Nils Grandelius in 32 moves and Karthik drew with GM Le Quang Liem of Vietnam in 36 moves.

In other matches, two-time World Cup Champion GM Levon Aronian defeated GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek in 37 moves with white while GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara outplayed GM Alexey Sarana in 39 moves with black pieces.

Forty six-year-old Leko, who is playing in an individual event after a gap of six years, did not take any risk with Arjun’s rook controlling the 'a' file as he opted for a draw by repetition and will now have to play with black to continue his fantastic run in the competition while the Indian is likely to go all out to claim a win and advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

 

“It was a very interesting game. Arjun came up with a big surprise. But in this game, I knew the lines but I had not analysed it deeply. So being too low on the clock, I decided to draw by repetition,” said Leko and added that he likes playing with black and will try his best to win.

On one of the top boards, Praggnanandhaa made an error by pushing his d-pawn on the 14th move and was under time pressure till Dubov failed to find a move that could have given him a winning advantage as both players needed to play quickly to meet time control before they finally shook hands for a draw after 41 moves.

Round 4 India results

GM Peter Leko (HUN) drew with GM Arjun Erigaisi 0.5:0.5; GM R Praggnanandhaa drew with GM Daniil Dubov (FID) 0.5:0.5; GM Nils Grandelius (SWE) drew with GM P Harikrishna 0.5:0.5; GM Le Quang Liem (VIE) drew with GM Karthik Venkataraman 0.5:0.5.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
