Tea Before Lunch! Guwahati Test To Break Norm

IMAGE: The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host a Test match for the first time when India play South Africa in the second Test between November 22 and 26. Photograph: BCCI

In a first for Test cricket, the second match of the upcoming two-Test series between India and South Africa to be held in Guwahati's Barsapara between November 22-26, will see a reversal of the traditional order of sessions, with tea to be served before lunch.

The BCCI decided to swap breaks due to early sunrise and sunset in Guwahati, according to ESPNCricinfo.

A Test match in India usually starts at 9:30 am and the day's play ends at 4:30 pm, while the game in Guwahati will begin at 9 am and end at 4 pm.

The toss will be at 8.30 am.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who hails from Guwahati, confirmed the Test would start half an hour earlier than the norm for red-ball Tests in India, including the first Test in Kolkata between November 14-18, which will begin at 9.30 am, the report said.

The first session of the match will be between 9 and 11 am, followed by a 20-minute tea break. Lunch will be between 1.20 and 2 pm and the post tea session will be from 2 pm to 4 pm.

"It is a practical decision. In winters, sunrise and sunset are very early here in north-east India. By 4pm the (day)light recedes and you can't play much after. Because of that we have decided to start early, so play will start at 9 am," Saikia was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Guwahati, Assam's largest city, will be the first Test cricket venue in the northeast region.

The city has recently hosted its first-ever World Cup match during the ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

In eastern India, the sun normally sets by 4:15 pm during the winter months.