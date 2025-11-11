HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » Dravid's son Anvay earns India U-19 call up

Dravid's son Anvay earns India U-19 call up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
November 11, 2025 18:32 IST

Vihaan Malhotra will lead the India U-19 A squad while Hyderabad's Aaron George was named captain of the India B U-19 side.

Anvay

IMAGE: Anvay Dravid is a top-order batter-cum-wicketkeeper. Photograph: Kind courtesy Six Cricket Community/Instagram

Anvay, the son of legendary India batter Rahul Dravid, was on Tuesday named in the India U-19 B squad for an upcoming triangular series also featuring India A and Afghanistan's U-19 sides.

Recently, Anvay had featured in one of the four squads for the BCCI's Under-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy. A top-order batter-cum-wicketkeeper, the teenager was named in Team C of the tournament which is held annually and provides a platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills.

In the triangular series, rising talent Vihaan Malhotra will lead the India U-19 A squad while Hyderabad's Aaron George was named captain of the India B U-19 side. The competition will be held at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru, from November 17 to 30.

Malhotra was handed captaincy, even as his two superstar teammates Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre remain occupied with other engagements.

Wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu will be Malhotra's deputy in the three-nation tournament, while Vedant Trivedi has been named vice-captain of the India U-19 B squad.

 

Mhatre was not considered for selection as he is currently playing the Ranji Trophy, while Suryavanshi was not considered as he is picked for the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup.

All the three young players were part of the successful India U-19 tour of Australia recently.

Squads:

India U-19 A Squad: Vihaan Malhotra (Captain), Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-captain & Wicketkeeper), Wafi Kachchhi, Vansh Acharya, Vineeth V K, Lakshya Raichandani, A. Rapole (Wicketkeeper), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A Patel, Anmoljeet Singh, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, Ashutosh Mahida, Aditya Rawat, Mohammed Malik.

India U-19 B Squad: Aaron George (Captain), Vedant Trivedi (Vice-captain), Yuvraj Gohil, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Harvansh Singh (Wicketkeeper), Anvay Dravid (Wicketkeeper), R S Ambrish, B K Kishore, Naman Pushpak, Hemchudeshan J, Udhav Mohan, Ishan Sood, D Deepesh, Rohit Kumar Das.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
