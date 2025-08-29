HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Fenerbahce Sack Mourinho!

Fenerbahce Sack Mourinho!

1 Minute Read
Share:

August 29, 2025 19:41 IST

Mourinho

IMAGE: Jose Mourinho joined Fenerbahce in July 2024 following a three-year spell at Italian side AS Roma. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

Jose Mourinho's contract at Fenerbahce has been terminated, the Turkish club said on Friday, bringing an early end to the Portuguese coach's tenure in Istanbul.

Mourinho, 62, took charge of Fenerbahce in July 2024 after leaving AS Roma. A statement from the Istanbul club, chasing their first Turkish Super Lig title since 2014, said they had "mutually agreed to terminate" the contract with Mourinho.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager was greeted by thousands of fans when he arrived in Istanbul at the start of last summer, raising expectations of ending Galatasaray's recent dominance.

 

However, Fenerbahce's inconsistent start to the season and early European struggles put his position under pressure.

The club did not announce a successor.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Lalit Modi Releases Bhajji, Sreesanth Slapgate Footage
Lalit Modi Releases Bhajji, Sreesanth Slapgate Footage
Heartbreak! Sindhu, Dhruv-Tanisha crash out of Worlds
Heartbreak! Sindhu, Dhruv-Tanisha crash out of Worlds
India begin Asia Cup campaign with hard-fought win
India begin Asia Cup campaign with hard-fought win
Asian Shooting: Sandhu sustains India's gold rush
Asian Shooting: Sandhu sustains India's gold rush
'All athletes deserve our admiration and respect'
'All athletes deserve our admiration and respect'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Hair

webstory image 2

India's Biggest Tea And Coffee Drinkers

webstory image 3

Vivo T4 Pro Now Available For ₹27,999

VIDEOS

'World in Crisis, Time for India to Show the Way'2:02

'World in Crisis, Time for India to Show the Way'

Aryana Steals the Show - Meet Mahima's Beautiful Daughter!0:59

Aryana Steals the Show - Meet Mahima's Beautiful Daughter!

Ekta Kapoor Seeks Blessings at Mumbai's Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja1:43

Ekta Kapoor Seeks Blessings at Mumbai's Iconic Lalbaugcha...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV