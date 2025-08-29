IMAGE: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Sachin Tendulkar said sports leagues, not just in cricket, were playing a big role in generating interest among the young generation. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Sachin Tendulkar marvelled at India's rise in newer disciplines, while Abhinav Bindra paid tribute to all those who "silently carry the athletes forward" as the two icons offered their views on India's sporting growth on National Sports Day.

August 29 is celebrated across the country as National Sports Day in memory of Major Dhyan Chand, widely regarded as the greatest field hockey player in the history of the game.

Dhyan Chand earned India three Olympic gold medals -- 1928, 1932 and 1936 -- with his extraordinary ball control skills and goal-scoring ability. The national hockey stadium in the heart of the capital is named after the legend.

"In our present age of smartphones and constant use of screens, the more connected I am to my body through sports and exercise, the stronger and healthier I feel. That, in turn, allows me to give my all to other areas of my life: my family, friends, and my work with our family foundation," Tendulkar posted on 'X'.

"On National Sports Day this year, I urge everyone to celebrate our athletes, pick up a sport or try some exercise, and take the first step toward healthier minds and bodies," said the cricketing icon.

"Interest, talent, and opportunities to participate in sports come in different arenas, and all athletes deserve our admiration and respect both for participating, and for the hard work and persistence required to excel."

Tendulkar said India's athletes were excelling in different disciplines, which was a reflection of the diversity in the country.

Praising the likes of chess world champion D Gukesh and 19-year-old women's World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh, among others, he said the growth of leagues was a big factor in more athletes rising through the ranks.

"Divya Deshmukh who just became the youngest-ever FIDE Women's World Cup chess champion, and D.Gukesh, who became the youngest among men; Rachana, the talented wrestler, who won the gold medal at the Ul7 World Championship 2025; and Naisha Mehta, who at just 17 secured India's first-ever gold in Junior Girls Solo Dance at the Asian Roller Skating Championship 2025...

"We also congratulate athletes like Tulika Maan who excels in Judo, and Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki, and Nayanmoni Saikia, whose team won the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Women's Fours Lawn Bowls, a sport that was previously almost unknown in India," said Tendulkar, enumerating the achievements.

He said sports leagues, not just in cricket, were playing a big role in generating interest among the young generation.

"The growth of leagues in a wide range of sports is one important factor that has helped generate interest and nurture talent from all around the country. In addition to cricket's IPL and Women's Premier League, we have the Indian Super League for football, Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Street Premier League for tennis ball cricket, Premier Badminton League, Premier Handball League, Pro Volleyball League, Hockey India League, etc.

"These diverse leagues help promote local talent and empower our young people through sports. I have always said that building a culture around sports and fitness as well as outdoor play is crucial for individuals and society."

Bindra, the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist in 10m air rifle shooting, said he hoped the citizens of the country follow the Olympic values for the betterment of the nation.

"On National Sports Day my thoughts are with every Indian athlete, known and unknown, and with all those who silently carry them forward, parents, coaches, teachers, physios, friends.

"Sport teaches us to strive, to respect, to stand together. May Olympic values guide not just our athletes but all of us as a nation," said Bindra.