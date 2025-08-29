HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Asian Shooting: Manini wins bronze, India bags team silver

Asian Shooting: Manini wins bronze, India bags team silver

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
August 29, 2025 14:51 IST

Manini Kaushik

IMAGE: Manini Kaushik shot 617.8 to take the individual bronze. Photograph: Manini Kaushik/Instagram

Young Indian shooter Manini Kaushik clinched her maiden individual international medal, bagging a bronze in women's 50m rifle prone event after guiding the team to silver in the Asian Shooting Championships, Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Friday.

The 24-year-old from Jaipur, who also competes in 50m rifle 3 positions, shot 617.8 to take the individual bronze.

The South Korean duo of Hana Im 620.2 and Eunseo Lee 620.2 took the gold and silver respectively.

 

Manini had finished fifth in the competition but since two of the shooters ahead of her -- South Korea's Yelin Choi (620.1) and India's Sift Kaur Samra (617.9) -- were competing in the 'Ranking Points Only' (RPO) category, the Jaipur shooter took the bronze.

RPO shooters compete only for international ranking points and not for medals.

Manini had scores of 104.0, 103.8, 101.2. 103.3. 103.2. 102.3 in the six series of 10 shots each.

She also helped India to the team silver in 50m rifle prone, a non-Olympic discipline.

The trio of Manini (617.8), Surabhi Bharadwaj (614.4) and Vinod Vidarsa (613.8) aggregated 1846 points for silver, with the gold being won by South Korea (1856.8 points).

Kazakhstan was third with 1828.2 points.

India's Prachi Gaikwad took the junior women's 50m rifle prone silver with a score of 616.6. The gold was won by South Korea's Sehee Oh (618.6), while the bronze went to Kazakhstan's Sofya Malkina (616.3).

The trio of Prachi (616.6), Anushka Thokur (607.6) and Tejal Nathawat (599.2) took the team bronze with an aggregate of 1823.4. South Korea, with a total of 1844, took the gold, while Kazakhstan (1830.1) bagged the silver. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
